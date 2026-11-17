As AEW only continues to grow and flourish following its inception in 2019, two of the minds behind the company continue to comment more about its origins. On the latest episode of "Being the Elite," AEW Executive Vice Presidents, the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, took questions at an event ahead of AEW Full Gear.

During the Q&A session, in a clip that was posted to social media by @TheDrainmaker on X (formerly Twitter), Nick asked if there were any PWG, or Pro Wrestling Guerilla, fans in the audience. The Bucks were a huge part of the promotion, now on extended hiatus, from 2007 to 2018. PWG was known best for comedy and satire amidst incredible, high-flying action in front of an enthusiastic, passionate fan base.

"I like to say AEW became PWG on illegal steroids," Nick jokes in the clip, to which Matt quipped, "not the doctor-prescribed ones?"

"That's kind of what we envisioned this could be," Nick continued. "Sure enough, eight years later, every show we do, we have PWG-style matches booked and the crowd gets hotter and hotter. That would be my description of AEW and what we envisioned it as. That's what it kind of is."

AEW commentator Excalibur was the voice of PWG and has also commented on the promotion's importance to AEW. He noted in a previous interview that around 80 employees of AEW worked at least one match in PWG, including Ricochet and Kenny Omega.

In addition to the Young Bucks, the Briscoe Brothers, El Generico (Sami Zayn) and Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) were also a big part of PWG. The Bucks debuted in the promotion in June 2007, and held the PWG World Tag Team Championships four times, for a total of 631 days.