Excalibur Recalls AEW's Roots In Another Independent Promotion
Since the company's founding in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has provided fans and performers with a new platform to enjoy, but AEW didn't spring up out of nowhere. Tony Khan created the promotion because he knew the foundations were already in place, as the global independent scene had spent the previous two decades building up more talent than WWE could sign. Across those decades, few indie promotions reached the level of influence as Pro Wrestling Guerilla, based in Los Angeles, California.
Making a guest appearance on "What Happened When?," the podcast of fellow broadcaster Tony Schiavone, "AEW Dynamite" commentator Excalibur reflected on PWG's importance to their current employer.
"I found that there are 80 people, 80 employees of All Elite Wrestling, that have worked at least one match in PWG," Excalibur said.
Current members of the AEW roster who have worked PWG shows in the past include Ricochet, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, among many others.
Continuing to reflect on the halcyon past of PWG, Excalibur noted that he and the other performers would sometimes fit as many as seven or eight people in one hotel room. While that's not exactly the height of comfort, it was somewhat fitting for the camaraderie between the wrestlers, many of whom remain friends to this day.
Excalibur: PWG booking 'could be a life-changing experience'
Excalibur was a key part of PWG, serving as the play-by-play commentator in addition to being one of the company's founders. While Excalibur maintains that he and other founders like Super Dragon didn't set out to change the face of independent wrestling, it's hard to deny the impact that the company made.
"If you got your foot in the door in PWG, that all of a sudden meant that indies, not just around the country but around the world, would start booking you, and that could be a life-changing experience," Excalibur said. "I bet if you asked a large portion of the 80 people that I came up with, ... they would probably tell you they couldn't be there without PWG, in some form or factor."
Although Excalibur didn't count how many WWE stars also have a history in PWG, he expects there are quite a few there as well. The commentator reflected on the fact that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, both of whom were prominent in PWG, wrestled in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 with the indie promotion's logo displayed on their gear.
"It is something that was so influential to what is happening today, not just in AEW but in WWE and actually New Japan [and] CMLL," Excalibur continued.
PWG has been on an extended hiatus since 2022, as owner Super Dragon has stepped back to focus on his family's health. Still, there are fans who are holding out hope for the promotion's eventual return.
