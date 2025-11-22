Excalibur Recalls AEW's Roots In Another Independent Promotion

Since the company's founding in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has provided fans and performers with a new platform to enjoy, but AEW didn't spring up out of nowhere. Tony Khan created the promotion because he knew the foundations were already in place, as the global independent scene had spent the previous two decades building up more talent than WWE could sign. Across those decades, few indie promotions reached the level of influence as Pro Wrestling Guerilla, based in Los Angeles, California.

Making a guest appearance on "What Happened When?," the podcast of fellow broadcaster Tony Schiavone, "AEW Dynamite" commentator Excalibur reflected on PWG's importance to their current employer.

"I found that there are 80 people, 80 employees of All Elite Wrestling, that have worked at least one match in PWG," Excalibur said.

Current members of the AEW roster who have worked PWG shows in the past include Ricochet, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, among many others.

Continuing to reflect on the halcyon past of PWG, Excalibur noted that he and the other performers would sometimes fit as many as seven or eight people in one hotel room. While that's not exactly the height of comfort, it was somewhat fitting for the camaraderie between the wrestlers, many of whom remain friends to this day.