The field for the inaugural John Cena Classic just got a little bigger, with two new invitations being extended on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT."

Former NXT Women's North American Champion Izzi Dame received the first invite of the night when Cena approached her backstage. "The work you put into what you do is undeniable, and I think that effort should be rewarded with opportunity," Cena said before announcing Dame as the developmental brand's next representative in the upcoming titular event. Like the other participants, he handed Dame a briefcase filled with limited-edition memorabilia, too.

In another segment, Cena welcomed "Mr. NXT" Shiloh Hill to the John Cena Classic. The 17-time world champion highlighted Hill's curiosity, authenticity, and intelligence as additional traits he wants to see in the event, hence his respective invitation.

The John Cena Classic will emanate from Walt Disney World on December 14, with talents from "NXT" and WWE's main roster colliding in the ring. Additional "NXT" entrants include Kelani Jordan, Romeo Moreno, Noam Dar, and Zilla Fatu. Fatu emerged as the first "NXT" invitee, later revealing a trio of challenge coins, a "Rise Above Hate" jacket and watch, and playing cards as objects among the contents of the briefcases.

The men's and women's champions of the John Cena Classic will be determined by a fan vote run through Club WWE. More participants and specific matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. So far, the main roster entrants are: Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Fatal Influence, and Cody Rhodes.