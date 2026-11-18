Kelani Jordan is still NXT Women's Champion, via champion's advantage, after she got herself disqualified by slapping the referee during her bout against Kendal Grey in the main event of "WWE NXT." Jordan found herself in the ankle lock for sixth time before resorting to drastic measures to keep her gold.

The pair faced off in a fast-paced back-and-forth battle, Grey's first back in the ring since "NXT" Heatwave in August. Grey rolled through a move from out of the corner, right into her first ankle lock attempt, but Jordan was able to get the rope break. Jordan got Grey tangled in the ropes and hit a springboard cross body across Grey's legs, targeting her ankles, also sending her throat-first into the top rope.

The challenger was able to battle back with an X-Factor, before Jordan rolled out of the ring, proclaiming she "didn't have to do this," as she had already beat Grey. Grey threw her back in the ring and caught a kick into another ankle lock, but Jordan countered with an enziguri.

Jordan hit a frog splash, then a 450, but still couldn't put Grey away, so she removed the padding from the bottom turnbuckle. Grey avoided the split-legged moonsault, and sent the champion face-first into the exposed turnbuckle before hitting a Shades of Grey from the top.

Grey locked in the ankle lock for the sixth time throughout the match, and the champion very nearly got to the bottom rope. Grey dropped down to further strengthen the hold, and with nowhere to go, Jordan slapped the referee, causing the disqualification, but keeping her championship.