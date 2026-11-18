Bully Ray has discussed John Cena's recent "WWE Raw" segment involving Liv Morgan, and if it was the right call to bring Becky Lynch into it.

On this week's "Raw," Cena once again made an appearance to promote the John Cena Classic, inviting another star, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, to participate. In his promo, Cena acknowledged that Morgan is a talent whom fans have rooted for and supported because they recognize her potential. During the promo, Lynch made an appearance, which Ray said on "Busted Open" was unexpected and somewhat confused the fans.

"The boys know, the guys and the gals know, that if John handpicks you, he thinks highly enough of you to bring you out to share the ring with him. [The fans will think] 'So if John Cena is accepting of you in this moment, we might not love you to death, Liv Morgan, but we respect you because John respects you,'" he began. "So here's John calling out Liv. We have a moment. We can at least respect Liv for her in-ring talents as a champion because John is acknowledging it, and then all of a sudden, Becky Lynch [appears], it's like, 'How dare you?' John selected this girl. John's a bigger star than you, and here you come out to s**t on her. Thus, the crowd being unresponsive because they're not going to cheer for Becky and everything that she's saying about burying Liv because John just put Liv over and chose her to be in the [John Cena] Classic. Do you want to talk about confusing an audience?"

Ray further highlighted how Cena, through his promo, had equated himself with Morgan by saying that neither was destined for success and that both had struggled their way to the top.

Lynch then made her way to the ring, accusing Morgan of holding back her Judgment Day partners, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, while also saying that she couldn't have achieved the success she has without the group.