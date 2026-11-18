Bully Ray has named a WWE star who could take over from Royce Keys as the leader of 946.

The group has been led by Keys ever since its debut in August, but Ray said on "Busted Open" that Cruz Montana looks like the likely person to take the reins from him. The WWE legend analyzed the WarGames Advantage match on this week's "WWE Raw," in which Montana and Carmelo Hayes defeated The Usos. Montana scored the pinfall, which Ray believes could prove to be a pivotal moment in his main roster career.

"If anybody could ever challenge Royce Keys for that leadership position in 946, it could be Cruz Montana," he began. "And Cruz showed me something last night, and it was on the outside. He was the leader in that match last night. And he got the win for the team."

Montana, just a few months after his time in "NXT," was brought into the main roster as part of 946. Ray said Montana had a great night on "Raw" and took a huge step forward in his WWE career, one that could give him the foundation to become a big name on the main roster.

"Cruz Montana, in my eyes, took a nice step forward last night. And if we know anything about Cruz from his long history, maybe 20 years he's been around. Whether we loved him or whether we hated him, he got the job done really, really well. I could see Cruz moving on to becoming somebody that the WWE universe one day really gets behind. We saw what was going on with him in TNA. We saw what was going on with him in NXT. There's no reason it could not happen on the main stage," he added.

This week's match on "Raw" was Montana's first since being called up to the main roster, and it proved to be an important one, giving 946 the advantage heading into the WarGames match against The Bloodline.