The possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel is gaining traction, and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has proposed a scenario outlining how it could play out.

Rhodes will lead Team USA in its battle against Team Mexico, captained by Rey Mysterio. According to Ray, the match could provide the perfect opportunity for Rhodes to turn heel. The tag team legend explained on "Busted Open" how Mysterio — a beloved babyface — could be used as a pawn in Rhodes' heel turn, with CM Punk — Rhodes' teammate — also playing a role.

"In the body of the match, Rey Mysterio is down on all fours. Cody slowly backs into the corner and we're all like, 'Holy s**t, Cody is going to kick Rey.' If Cody kicks Rey right then and there, Cody is on his way to becoming a heel," he began his theory. "But if Cody backed up and it looked like he was going to do it, but Punk got in the way of it, now there's something there. Now we see the intent by Cody to try to kick Rey, but Punk is the one that said, 'Dude, what is wrong with you, man?'"

Ray then outlined how the storyline could unfold, with Rhodes eventually attacking Mysterio and winning the match for his team, only to be met with a chorus of boos from the crowd. He believes that would make for a compelling turn of events if things play out as he envisioned.

"So imagine if it all came down to Punk, Cody versus Rey. And Cody's about to punt Rey and Punk stops it. And you have that dynamic of, 'What the hell were you just about to do?' And they are locked eyes and all of a sudden Rey rolls up Punk, one, two, three. Now it's double fold, two fold. It's like, not only were you about to kick Rey, I saved you, but you cost me the match," he said.

Rhodes, who for the longest time was against turning heel, recently said that he would be open to it if it helps the promotion as a whole.