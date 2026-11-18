Just a few days after WWE Crown Jewel controversially took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, word emerged that WWE's Bronson Reed had not only suffered broken ribs and either a punctured lung or lacerated kidney at the event, but had been forced to stay behind in Riyadh due to the injuries. A week later, it appears Reed has finally been able to get home. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline reports that Reed has made it back to the United States, information that was corroborated by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp on X.

Can confirm Bryan Alvarez's report that Bronson Reed has made it back home. Great news — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 18, 2026

Alvarez appears to have revealed some new information regarding Reed's situation, stating that the WWE star was "continuing to recover from surgery." While previous reports had confirmed the severity of injuries Reed had suffered, there had been no indication that Reed had undergone a procedure during the last week. No details were provided on what type of surgery Reed had, but it would likely explain why the Vision member had to wait a week before being able to safely travel back home.

Surgery would suggest that Reed would be forced to miss at least some time, though WWE has provided no further updates on his condition beyond "Raw" color commentator Wade Barrett stating Reed was in the hospital one week ago. An extended absence would unfortunately be all too familiar with Reed, who only recently returned to the ring after being out for months with a torn biceps, and had previously missed significant time in late 2024/early 2025 after suffering a broken ankle during Survivor Series: WarGames.