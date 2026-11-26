Jeff Cobb Explains Choice To Leave NJPW For WWE, Recalls Miscommunication Over Exit
Last year, wrestler Jeff Cobb left his longtime home of New Japan Pro-Wrestling to join WWE, where he became known as JC Mateo. Some fans may recall a bit of controversy over his NJPW exit, as he was pulled off a planned tour to make his WWE debut. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Cobb explained why he wanted to sign with WWE before offering details on the confusion of his NJPW departure.
"I just felt like I kind of hit a plateau in New Japan," Cobb said, before clarifying that the company had always been good to him. Cobb had prior opportunities to join WWE, but it never felt right until he spoke to Paul "Triple H" Levesque in 2024. "[Levesque said], 'Yeah, you know, you're not getting any younger. It could be now or never.'"
He then stated that his fandom of WWE was what got him interested in pro wrestling as a child, with Cobb citing Hulk Hogan as a major reason for his fandom. Because of that, he always harbored a desire to work for WWE. After initially turning down several offers, he finally decided to take the leap in 2024, and he debuted in early 2025.
As Cobb was preparing to transition from NJPW to WWE, he was fully prepared to finish out his scheduled dates in Japan. However, a miscommunication led to him leaving earlier than he had planned.
Jeff Cobb explains dropping off NJPW tour to join WWE
"My [WWE] contract officially kicked in on April 21, and I mentioned to Triple H, I was like, 'Hey, we have this tour in New Japan that ends [May] 3rd, and I debut [May] 8th or something at Backlash," Cobb said. "'I was wondering if I could finish this tour out.'"
Cobb was given the all-clear from Triple H to proceed with the NJPW tour before joining WWE. As the tour got closer, after not being able to get in touch with Levesque, Cobb reached out to the executive's assistant, which Cobb now believes was a mistake. The assistant relayed that Levesque had changed his mind about the NJPW, and they needed Cobb to come in earlier than discussed.
"I called the booking committee in New Japan, I told them the situation," Cobb continued, "so they took me off the tour. And it's weird because, the day after they took me off the tour, I got the go-ahead from [Levesque]. He messaged me back, he's like, 'Yeah, let's iron out the details. Just be safe, don't get hurt.'"
Although Cobb contacted NJPW officials to try to get back on the tour, they told him that it was too late, as they'd already altered the card. However, it was arranged that Cobb could wrestle one final NJPW match. He faced Hiroshi Tanahashi in a singles match just a few weeks before he joined WWE, and Cobb maintains that his relationship with NJPW was never damaged.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.