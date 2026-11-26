Last year, wrestler Jeff Cobb left his longtime home of New Japan Pro-Wrestling to join WWE, where he became known as JC Mateo. Some fans may recall a bit of controversy over his NJPW exit, as he was pulled off a planned tour to make his WWE debut. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Cobb explained why he wanted to sign with WWE before offering details on the confusion of his NJPW departure.

"I just felt like I kind of hit a plateau in New Japan," Cobb said, before clarifying that the company had always been good to him. Cobb had prior opportunities to join WWE, but it never felt right until he spoke to Paul "Triple H" Levesque in 2024. "[Levesque said], 'Yeah, you know, you're not getting any younger. It could be now or never.'"

He then stated that his fandom of WWE was what got him interested in pro wrestling as a child, with Cobb citing Hulk Hogan as a major reason for his fandom. Because of that, he always harbored a desire to work for WWE. After initially turning down several offers, he finally decided to take the leap in 2024, and he debuted in early 2025.

As Cobb was preparing to transition from NJPW to WWE, he was fully prepared to finish out his scheduled dates in Japan. However, a miscommunication led to him leaving earlier than he had planned.