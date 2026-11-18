Air travelers experienced an unprecedented event in the United States last week when a ground stop was issued for all departing flights for around four hours on Friday. Some of those travelers included professional wrestlers ahead of a busy weekend, which saw changes to shows like TNA Destination X.

WWE stars CM Punk and Bayley shared their travel woes on their since-disappeared Instagram stories, and on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed the pair actually did drive across the country to make "WWE NXT" live events.

"He and Bayley did drive 19 hours from Ft. Lauderdale to Detroit, which is a hell of a drive, on Friday night to Saturday to get to that show," Meltzer said. "I guess they were in Chicago last night for an 'NXT' house show and they couldn't get to Raleigh from Chicago by flights, because all the flights being changed, so they did send a jet to get them [for 'WWE Raw.']"

Bayley shared photos and videos of her time teaming with Punk against members of the "NXT" roster on Instagram. They defeated The Vanity Project's Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood in mixed tag action at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on November 14. The next day in Chicago, Bayley teamed with "NXT" star Kali Armstrong in a win over Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair. Punk competed in another mixed tag match, this time alongside Lizzy Rain, against Drake and Lockwood.

Following the live events, Punk appeared on the red brand alongside Cody Rhodes to reveal LA Knight as the fourth member of Team USA for Survivor Series. Bayley ran out to help Stephanie Vaquer in a fight against their opposing WarGames team.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.