The FAA's grounding of flights for several hours on Friday led to a lot of panic over whether AEW Full Gear would take place as constructed, with Maya World ultimately missing the event of travel difficulties while several others had close calls. Among those who did were the AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks, who took it upon themselves to make sure they were able to get to Phoenix, Arizona on time. In the latest episode of "Being the Elite," Matt Jackson revealed that, with all flights grounded, he and brother Nick Jackson decided to hitch a ride with AEW's head of talent relations, driving from their home in California to Phoenix.

"We got caught in the madness of travel when they grounded all the flights, just like everybody else, basically on the roster," Jackson said. "Our flight got canceled, obviously. We made the call to rent a car and drive with Chris Daniels. It took us about 6 and a half hours. But we made it. I didn't want to chance it by trying to get on a flight tomorrow morning. I would've been way too stressed out."

The long ride proved to be worth it for the Bucks, as they overcame a dominant performance from opponents Jake Doyle and Mark Davis to retain the AEW Tag Titles for the second straight PPV. That was not the end of their night, however, as they were immediately confronted by the Motor City Machine Guns, the number one contenders for the tag titles and a duo who themselves faced some travel hardships making their way to Full Gear. Ultimately, both teams were laid out by FTR and the debuting Kasper Brothers, better known as The Creed Brothers from their time in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Being the Elite" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription