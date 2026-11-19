The Rock recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut and looked back on that historic night.

The legendary star debuted as Rocky Maivia at the 1996 Survivor Series in the iconic Madison Square Garden, competing in a four-on-four Survivor Series match. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," The Rock recalled that night and how Vince McMahon informed him late in the day that he would win in his debut match.

"That night was special, man, because that was my first match ever in WWE, and in Madison Square Garden. And as you guys know, New York City is where they make you or break you. And that is a hard place to play, in sports, entertainment, singing, whatever it is, wrestling, especially wrestling in that wrestling crowd," he began. "I had no idea [about the finish] until maybe an hour and a half beforehand. And again, I have not worked in the WWE ring. First match ever. I get called to Vince's office and he says, 'Do you know the finish of the match?' I said, 'No, sir.' He said, 'You're going over.' And I went, 'You mean over over?' He goes, 'You're going to win the whole thing.' I took a deep breath and he was like, 'You ready?' And I'll never forget, I said, 'I have no effing choice,' is what I said. So he goes that he and I remember him specifically saying, 'I'm throwing you directly in the fire and we're going to see how you respond.'"

The Rock praised the crowd that night, acknowledging that a hostile reception could have derailed his career. He expressed gratitude for the fans' positive reception at Survivor Series in 1996, although that would soon change, with the crowd eventually turning on him a few months later.

"So they [the fans] saw something in me maybe that I didn't see in myself, and I'm so grateful for it," he ended.

WWE will commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Rock's debut at Survivor Series on November 28, where he is set to appear for the first time in over a year.