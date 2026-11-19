Big Boom AJ is open to continuing his time with AEW, following his recent match on the Full Gear pre-show.

AJ has wrestled a handful of matches since making his AEW debut in 2024, with the majority of them coming alongside QT Marshall. Following his recent match, in which he and Marshall teamed up with Darius Martin and Matt Sydal to defeat the Don Callis Family, AJ told "Cultaholic Wrestling" in an interview that his AEW contract had expired but expressed interest in renewing it.

"The deal I have right now I believe runs through the end of February. There was a minimum of four matches. We did the four matches so far this year. It started at Revolution and then we next went to Double or Nothing, then we went to All In, and now Full Gear," said AJ. "I'm happy to throw in more matches. I'm talking about Worlds End. From everything that I've been talking about with QT [Marshall], with Tony [Khan], with Sonjay [Dutt], I love it here in AEW."

AJ said he is happy to be involved in AEW, and with the fans also embracing the duo, he feels there's no reason why they can't keep working together.

"They seem to be very happy with me here, the fans seem to be very happy, so I don't see any reason why this wouldn't continue," he added.

The FAA ground stop nearly prevented Big Boom from competing at Full Gear, but AEW CEO Tony Khan came to his rescue by flying him to Phoenix, Arizona, on his private jet. Big Boom made it to the show and picked up another victory, extending his unbeaten run in AEW. He has now won all eight of his matches since returning to the promotion, whether in singles or tag team competition.