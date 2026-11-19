WWE's Chelsea Green has spoken about her recent experience wrestling at Crown Jewel and how it was a great experience for her.

Green faced Liv Morgan for the Crown Jewel Championship and emerged victorious, but later lost the WWE Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase. Over the last few years, WWE has taken its shows around the world, drawing huge reactions from fans at venues in France, Italy, and, most recently, Saudi Arabia. Green highlighted this during her interview with "Good Karma Wrestling."

"So it's funny because we love going to Saudi Arabia and putting on those one-piece outfits. Like, the girls love wearing them, love designing them, love performing in them. But we never know how the fans are going to react to us as females in the ring. We never know, are they going to give us exactly what we think they're going to give us?" she began. "Usually we can predict what American fans and what European fans are going to give us in terms of reaction, but we never know. But I would say this is one of my favorite crowds, specifically this crowd at Crown Jewel. Like, they were hot from start to finish. They were singing everyone's songs. They were reacting to my entire match. Like, I can't speak for anyone else's, but throughout my entire match, they were giving Liv and me what we wanted. And that's special. So I have no notes on the Saudi Arabian crowd at Crown Jewel. I, in fact, would go back and do it over again."

Crown Jewel was held in a smaller venue this time around due to the ongoing conflict in the region. But the crowd was still enthusiastic and gave the wrestlers a great reception.

While the journey to Saudi Arabia can be arduous, Green sees the bright side of the long trip, noting that the lengthy flights allow her and her fellow wrestlers to catch up on sleep in both directions.