Zack Sabre Jr. has been a champion in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan, but at CMLL x NJPW Lucha Kingdom on November 16, he added Mexico to that list of countries as he defeated Hechicero to become the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion. However, Hechicero wants a rematch against the man who dethroned him, and that bout looks to be taking place at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21.

During the latest edition of "CMLL Informa," Hechicero reflected on the loss and admitted that he isn't going to take any breaks when it comes to getting his title back. He noted that with NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21 taking place on January 4 in the Tokyo Dome, he feels that would be the perfect place for a rematch to take place, even if he needs to leave it in the hands of the NJPW officials to make the match happen.

[https://x.com/CMLL_OFICIAL/status/2123253192024527263?s=46]

Sabre Jr. also followed up with some comments regarding Hechicero's challenge, stating that he isn't hiding the fact that he wants to defend his newly won title at the Tokyo Dome. With that said, he expressed his desire to defend the title against the next generation of luchadors, while also citing Blue Panther as a potential opponent to give the iconic luchador a Tokyo Dome moment.

If the match is made official, it will be the sixth one-on-one encounter between Zack Sabre Jr. and Hechicero, though it would be the first to take place in Japan. The two men wrestled in PWG back in 2018 with Sabre Jr. getting the win, but Hechicero would eventually get his revenge in CMLL six years later in a two-out-of-three falls match. The initial rubber match took place at RevPro's 12th Anniversary Show in August 2024 with Sabre Jr. getting the win in London, and he would win the next two meetings at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California in 2025, and the aforementioned Lucha Kingdom match at Arena Mexico earlier this week.