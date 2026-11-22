With so many years removed from their encounters, its easy to forget that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and AEW's Paul Wight are not only connected by being two of the most notable big man wrestlers ever, but worked together extensively in WCW, both as teammates in the nWo and as opponents. And it seems the many nights they spent together left a positive impression of Wight on Nash. While discussing traveling the road with Wight and the late Scott Hall on "Kliq This," Nash talked about how nice of a guy Wight was and how good of shape he has gotten himself in, while also noting there was a time that Wight was a machine when it came to food.

"Show eats a f****** car up," Nash said. "He looks [good though]. I just saw a picture of him, someone took a picture, it looked like he was in a restroom. But...he looked great. He looked fit, he looked...he had the little f****** vein down his arm. He looked good.

"I saw a thing on Instagram, just a guy that got on a plane, and he saw Paul, and he just gave him a fist bump, but he filmed it. And you can just see what a nice guy Paul is. You can just see what a genuinely nice f****** person he is. And...he was so nice in a business of just not nice people...sometimes he'd flip out because he'd had enough of it. I don't think he was sensitive, I think he was just nice."

Wight has made an effort to get himself into better shape as he attempts to recover from several health woes in order to wrestle a few more times for AEW. In the meantime, he has become a staple of "AEW Collision" broadcasts, serving as a color commentator alongside Nigel McGuinness and former WCW cohort Tony Schiavone.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription