Why Ex WWE Star Kevin Nash Thinks He Had 'Minor Heart Attack' 20 Years Ago

'Throughout his career, Kevin Nash has been associated with The Kliq, the nWo, Scott Hall, and health concerns more than anything else in wrestling. The latter was especially pronounced after Nash returned to WWE in 2002, only to be quickly sidelined with an injury around WrestleMania time, followed by him infamously tearing his quadricep muscle in his first match back, which kept him out for almost a year. But often forgotten health concern Nash had came years earlier when he was competing in WCW.

Scheduled to face The Giant in a marquee match at Starrcade 1997, the match instead never took place. Though rumors had it that Nash refused to lose to Giant, others claimed Nash had some indigestion, while others, including Eric Bischoff, have stated that Nash believed he was having a heart attack of sorts, fears stoked by Nash's father dying of a heart attack years earlier. While Nash may not have suffered a heart attack that time, it may have occurred not too long after that.

During a recent episode of "Kliq This," Nash revealed he had recently undergone a stress test, and that he had emerged from it with a clean bill of health. However, he also learned some things about his heart, including the fake that he may have suffered a cardiac event of sorts some time in the last two decades.

"My cardiologist said that I could've had, because I had a stent put in my heart about twenty years ago...He said I might've had a minor heart attack, like, twenty years ago," Nash said. "No, I'm not s******g you. And that...he said that the scar tissue on my heart was like 3%, like a 3% scar. He said that could be genetic, it could've been during the procedure of putting the stent. 'But it was in the back of [your] heart,' which I guess, if you're going to have something wrong with your heart, it's...you don't want anything around your f*****g arteries. So it was like in the back of my heart."

