Over the last little bit, the topic of WWE's Cody Rhodes turning heel has become a major talking point, with many feeling its time for Rhodes to turn after he received a mixed response from fans during his feud with Randy Orton. Rhodes himself has admitted that he would be open to a turn, albeit with some caveats. Less open to a turn, however, is WWE's owners, TKO Group Holdings. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that "several key people in TKO, at minimum," are against a Rhodes heel turn, even if it were to benefit WWE storylines.

As to why so many oppose a Rhodes turn, it's for reasons similar to why Vince McMahon was so hesitant towards turning John Cena and Roman Reigns years earlier, despite them getting mixed reactions similar to Rhodes. The former Undisputed WWE Champion is seen by TKO as WWE's "quintessential babyface and ultimate company man," who continues to sell merchandise at a strong rate and has "several prominent, lucrative marketing deals." A heel turn would be seen as potentially disrupting some of those metrics, thus leaving TKO cold to the idea. It was not clarified as to whether it was only TKO was against the idea, or if WWE creative members were against it as well.

As such, it appears fans can expect "The American Nightmare" to remain a polarizing babyface within WWE, similar to his run towards the end of his AEW tenure in mid-2021. Now done with Orton after defeating him in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel, Rhodes is turning his attention to Survivor Series: WarGames, where he'll captain Team USA against Team Mexico in a traditional five on five Survivor Series match.