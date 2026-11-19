Backstage News On Internal WWE Stance Toward Idea Of Cody Rhodes Turning Heel
Over the last little bit, the topic of WWE's Cody Rhodes turning heel has become a major talking point, with many feeling its time for Rhodes to turn after he received a mixed response from fans during his feud with Randy Orton. Rhodes himself has admitted that he would be open to a turn, albeit with some caveats. Less open to a turn, however, is WWE's owners, TKO Group Holdings. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that "several key people in TKO, at minimum," are against a Rhodes heel turn, even if it were to benefit WWE storylines.
As to why so many oppose a Rhodes turn, it's for reasons similar to why Vince McMahon was so hesitant towards turning John Cena and Roman Reigns years earlier, despite them getting mixed reactions similar to Rhodes. The former Undisputed WWE Champion is seen by TKO as WWE's "quintessential babyface and ultimate company man," who continues to sell merchandise at a strong rate and has "several prominent, lucrative marketing deals." A heel turn would be seen as potentially disrupting some of those metrics, thus leaving TKO cold to the idea. It was not clarified as to whether it was only TKO was against the idea, or if WWE creative members were against it as well.
As such, it appears fans can expect "The American Nightmare" to remain a polarizing babyface within WWE, similar to his run towards the end of his AEW tenure in mid-2021. Now done with Orton after defeating him in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel, Rhodes is turning his attention to Survivor Series: WarGames, where he'll captain Team USA against Team Mexico in a traditional five on five Survivor Series match.
Opinion: WWE/TKO (and Rhodes) Should Do The Heel Turn, And Avoid Repeating History
All this Cody Rhodes heel turn talk reminds me of "Alan Wake II," where Alan found himself in trapped in what he thought was a loop in The Dark Place, only instead of Rhodes being trapped there, we're all trapped in there with him. Seriously, we have been doing this "will Cody turn heel?!" song and dance since the end of his AEW tenure, albeit with a brief two year reprieve, and somehow we're still nowhere closer to the turn if we're to believe this report. And the most frustrating thing about it all is that it is, in fact, time for this turn to happen, much like it was in late-2021. And despite that, WWE, TKO, and Rhodes aren't going to learn from the mistake Rhodes and AEW made, and make the same mistake all over again.
And I don't want to hear the John Cena defense in regards to not turning Rhodes, the whole "he's the quintessential babyface, look at all the merch he sells, look at all these deals," shebang. In 2023? Sure. In 2024? Why not? In 2025? Maybe. But not now, especially when this is a WWE that has CM Punk and Roman Reigns in tow, two guys that some (especially in Reigns' case) people would argue are even bigger deals than Rhodes is, and one (Reigns) who they've had no problem being a heel. If it's okay for Reigns to turn despite his merch sales and "lucrative deals," why can't Rhodes? For my money, they absolutely can, and won't because either WWE, TKO, Rhodes, or all three just don't want to do it. At the end of the day, that's their prerogative, and they can do what they want. I just hope they're not surprised when history repeats itself.