Noam Dar is no stranger to winning trophies in WWE. His latest one proved to be extra sweet, however.

During an interview with "The Certified Mark Show," Dar explained the added significance behind his 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic victory, which awarded him and Romeo Moreno the coveted Dusty Cup and a "WWE NXT" tag team title opportunity.

"There's a lot of validation that's came from this period, but more specifically just to the more recent timeline," Dar said. "I essentially sat out for two years due to two long-term injuries. So coming back from one and then getting reinjured and having to go through that whole process again, especially with the majority of my wrestling career not really having that much time off. The second one really felt like that was it for me; it's probably time to hang up the boots. And then a year later, I'm winning the Dusty Cup that's got shiny silver boots on it. So, as of right now, the boots are staying on."

As Dar alluded to, he sustained a leg injury that kept him out of action from May 2024 until April 2025. Two months after his return from that, he was then forced to vacate the NXT Heritage Cup due to another injury.

The wrestling veteran began yet another comeback in the spring of 2026 by aligning himself with Moreno, an up-and-coming "NXT" star. Together, Dar and Moreno later defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in the finals of this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, thus securing them an NXT Tag Team Championship match against Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Certified Mark Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.