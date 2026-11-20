TNA Impact 11/19/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Welcome back to our regular review column for "TNA Impact!" Destination X is now in the rearview mirror, and it looks like it's going to be a little while before the company presents another pay-per-view, according to recent reports. Nonetheless, TNA continues to build on its ongoing storylines, with tonight's main event pitting Leon Slater against Nic Nemeth (again) with the world title on the line.
That match didn't make a huge impression on our team tonight, positively or negatively, but we have plenty to say about the other events of tonight's show. Below, you'll find our thoughts on the return of the Dollhouse, the lopsided Knockouts tag match, the status quo of The System, and more!
If you're in search of a more thorough breakdown of the episode, our "TNA Impact" live blog results for 11/19/2026 are ready and waiting for you. Otherwise, stick around here to read our review, and share yours with us in the comments.
Hated: Nic Nemeth's promo (maybe?)
Readers, I'm facing a dilemma tonight. Do I hate Nic Nemeth's in-ring promo, or do I love it? Yes, it has a "hated" stamped on the headline; however, there were a few things he said that stuck out to me.
First of all, I was happy to see that Trey Miguel made his World Title fight last weekend. With all the outages, including those dang planes, nothing feels secure. If you're a Millennial like me, we've survived hundreds of different widespread panics. We'll be fine, I think... It was an excellent match, with the frantic behind-the-scenes chaos not having an apparent effect.
I appreciated the realism of Miguel's promo. When you work in this industry, you hear too many cookie cutter-like promos that don't feel genuine. But what I hated was how Nemeth stole Miguel's spotlight. Nemeth, you have your contractual rematch. Stay in the locker room until you're called! And that low blow hit? Was that necessary?
But, on the other hand, I kind of loved it. Nemeth making fun of Miguel's woes, while wearing a Britney Spears' shirt? How can I hate him for that? His heel work is fire. It's hard to dislike him. Heels aren't bad people nowadays. They're just realists that come knocking on your door and give it to you straight. No sugarcoating. Just real, hard facts. They're who we wish to be like every day. But in all seriousness, Nemeth had the main event. He didn't need to interject.
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: Mystery attack on Allie
Luck has not been a friend to Allie in recent months. First, her tag team partner Rosemary went missing. Her replacement partner Kiera Hogan then turned on her. Now, she's mysteriously attacked and nursing a hurt knee.
Who exactly attacked Allie? We don't know quite yet, but the possibilities are interesting.
The most obvious answer would point to one of her scheduled tag team opponents: Shayna Baszler, Zoey Serrano, Kiera Hogan, and Tasha Steelz. Baszler and Serrano (together known as Apex) dethroned Allie as a tag team champion at Bound For Glory, so maybe they're simply looking to further the damage. The same could be said for Hogan, who claimed that Allie was the "weakest link" among their pairing before turning on her last month.
Another potential option lies in Rosemary, who's seemingly been held in a mental hospital for months. What if she escaped, though? That fence placed between her and Allie a few weeks ago didn't appear that secure, thus it's possible that she found a way around, through, or over it to make it to Calgary. It's clear from her vignettes that her onscreen character is also undergoing another breakdown and/or identity crisis, so maybe she's acting out of a detachment from reality.
Something Rosemary said in that same fence vignette keeps ringing in my mind, though. She kept warning Allie about "snakes in the grass." Snakes, plural, meaning more than one person might be after Allie. Hogan's true feelings about Allie have already come to the surface. Perhaps now it's time that someone else's are, too.
Whatever is in store for Allie next, I look forward to finding out.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: Is The System ever actually going to break up?
One consistent issue that I find with TNA's programming is their tendency to drag out certain storylines way past their logical conclusion. It makes the storyline at play feel far less intriguing and loses the interest of the fans, which is what I feel is beginning to happen with the breakup of The System.
First, we had Eddie Edwards and Bear Bronson constantly at one another's throats over the manner in which Eddie was leading The System. Now, we have Bronson and Cedric Alexander at one another's throats with Brian Myers and Eddie seemingly taking their stablemates' respective sides after a really minor miscommunication in Bronson's match against KC Navarro.
Not only does it prolong the split of a group that quite frankly should've split up quite some time ago now, but Bronson isn't even the leader of The System making this in-fighting between him and Alexander feel pointless. It's like TNA is trying to add some spice into the storyline without actually changing anything at all about it, and it's not really working out the way it easily could have.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Mustafa Ali-Leon Slater tease
Mustafa Ali teasing another TNA World Championship pursuit? It's about time.
Ali has done all there basically is to do in TNA, except win the big prize. He's a two-time International Champion and a one-time X-Division Champion. He's even dipped his toe into the tag team division with Order 4. Never before has he touched the TNA World Championship, though.
We at Wrestling Inc think that's a shame. After his "Impact" promo, we now think it may have been worth the wait.
The former Order 4 leader cut an impassioned promo on Thursday night, calling out veterans and up-and-comers for their lack of fight. Ali claimed that names like Avery Styles and Ricky Sosa wanted the spotlight, but weren't willing to sweat for it. Meanwhile, veterans like Frankie Kazarian are seemingly holding the door open for others to take opportunities from them.
Based on his additional comments, it's clear that Ali plans to take the bull by the horns directly, with the bull being Leon Slater and the horns being the TNA World Title around his waist. Whether or not that idea actually materializes has yet to be seen. We'd be lying if we said we weren't pushing for it, however.
Ali and Slater are two of the best, if not the best, in-ring performers on the TNA roster, which means a faceoff between them is almost a guaranteed banger. That's enough of a reason for us to want it to become a reality. Ali deserves another shot at the title, too (it's been over two years!).
It's just now up to TNA to make it happen.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: Homogeneous mess of a match
Handicap matches can be awful at the best of times, creating a one-sided mess that either commits to having the dominant side win, which is boring and predictable, or the underdogs overcome, which can be impossible to believe. As such, there are a very few handicap matches considered to be good-to-great. And tonight's did not fall into that category.
Prior to a four-on-four tag pitting TNA Knockouts Tag Champions Zoey Serrano and Shayna Baszler with Ultimate X winner Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan against Allie, Shotzi Blackheart, Gabby Forza, and Indi Hartwell, a backstage segment was shown with Allie having been attacked by some unknown party. Their match became a four-on-three handicap match which the dominant team won.
I am unsure what this accomplished. The angle beforehand felt designed to lead one to suspect either Apex or Fire 'N Flava to have attacked her, when in actuality it may be the long absent Rosemary. That's fine.
But even then, with Destination X having had Hartwell's defense of the Knockouts World title against Shayna Baszler bumped due to travel disruptions, and then Steelz having gone on to win the Ultimate X match for number one contendership to the title, it feels as though this was an odd direction to take. It holds up the tag titles, since they have no new challengers emerging, and it holds up the World title picture by putting two contenders on the same side in yet another "Can they co-exist?" feature.
Baszler, who had a title match originally booked for Sunday, wrestled on Sunday in the Ultimate X match that Steelz then won. There's a question emerging there as to who should get the next World title opportunity: the one who earned contendership or the one who missed out on the title match through no fault of their own. It feels as though the direction would have been to find an answer, perhaps a singles match with the contendership on the line, perhaps a tag team match pitting them and their respective teammates against one another.
At no point does one think a four-on-four, then four-on-three, match is going to serve any meaningful purpose to the story. That could be forgiven if it was a good match, but it was a terrible homogeneous mess that did nothing but tread shallow water.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Welcome to the new Dollhouse
Readers, don't laugh, but I was sold on this segment way before Taryn Terrell uttered a word. I saw a cute kitty cat in the background (the inside of the dollhouse shown on the screen), and I was immediately sold. Pets are a very important discussion among my colleagues on Thursday nights. Anyways...
This promo made up for the Nic Nemeth — Trey Miguel in-ring promo that I already shared my mixed opinion on. I like how Terrell introduced Mila Moore and Harley Hudson. She mentioned how each of them had "unlimited potential," and I like that, that was a top contender on why she chose them to join her resurrected group.
Now, I'll be forthcoming with you. I don't know a whole lot about the OG Dollhouse. I remember they were villains. Wasn't Awesome Kong in it at one point?
Nonetheless, if the TNA writers put a lot of stock into this, the Dollhouse could exceed the likability and relevancy of The Elegance Brand (whatever is left of it) and The System (whatever is left of that, too). Women heels are enjoyable to witness because they know how to toy with both the emotional and psychological senses of their opponents.
Their outfits, gorgeous. Promo, short. Impactful? Yes. Let's see who's ready to play with and in the Dollhouse!
Written by Brie Coder