Handicap matches can be awful at the best of times, creating a one-sided mess that either commits to having the dominant side win, which is boring and predictable, or the underdogs overcome, which can be impossible to believe. As such, there are a very few handicap matches considered to be good-to-great. And tonight's did not fall into that category.

Prior to a four-on-four tag pitting TNA Knockouts Tag Champions Zoey Serrano and Shayna Baszler with Ultimate X winner Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan against Allie, Shotzi Blackheart, Gabby Forza, and Indi Hartwell, a backstage segment was shown with Allie having been attacked by some unknown party. Their match became a four-on-three handicap match which the dominant team won.

I am unsure what this accomplished. The angle beforehand felt designed to lead one to suspect either Apex or Fire 'N Flava to have attacked her, when in actuality it may be the long absent Rosemary. That's fine.

But even then, with Destination X having had Hartwell's defense of the Knockouts World title against Shayna Baszler bumped due to travel disruptions, and then Steelz having gone on to win the Ultimate X match for number one contendership to the title, it feels as though this was an odd direction to take. It holds up the tag titles, since they have no new challengers emerging, and it holds up the World title picture by putting two contenders on the same side in yet another "Can they co-exist?" feature.

Baszler, who had a title match originally booked for Sunday, wrestled on Sunday in the Ultimate X match that Steelz then won. There's a question emerging there as to who should get the next World title opportunity: the one who earned contendership or the one who missed out on the title match through no fault of their own. It feels as though the direction would have been to find an answer, perhaps a singles match with the contendership on the line, perhaps a tag team match pitting them and their respective teammates against one another.

At no point does one think a four-on-four, then four-on-three, match is going to serve any meaningful purpose to the story. That could be forgiven if it was a good match, but it was a terrible homogeneous mess that did nothing but tread shallow water.

Written by Max Everett