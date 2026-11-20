Amid reports of WWE looking to build a new Performance Center and regional headquarters in the city of Orlando, it was noted that the Greater Orlando Sports Commission aims to make the area the destination for the 2028 Royal Rumble, too.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, figures within WWE "absolutely believe" that the Camping World Stadium in Orlando is the "clear frontrunner" for the host site of the 2028 Royal Rumble. One source added that they would be surprised if the event took place anywhere else, especially given that a funding package tied to the city has already been approved.

The original report from the Orlando Business Journal indicated that the Greater Orlando Sports Commission is also looking to bring WrestleMania 47, slated for sometime in 2031, to the Orlando neighborhood. Further details on that potential business exchange are unknown at this time.

WWE is no stranger to the major Florida scene as its existing Performance Center is centered in Orlando, as is its weekly "WWE NXT" product. The 2026 John Cena Classic, scheduled for December 14, will broadcast from Walt Disney World as well.

The upcoming Royal Rumble will take WWE to Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, February 6, 2027. WrestleMania 43, meanwhile, will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, making it the first grand event outside of North America. Per usual, the Royal Rumble will serve as the official starting point for WrestleMania season, with the winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches earning a title shot of their choosing at "The Show of Shows." Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan emerged as this year's victors.