Following AEW WrestleDream, several content creators received cassette tapes that contained audio from "Timeless" Toni Storm. Four of five tapes were distributed and Astrid Pizarro tweeted transcripts and uploaded the audio to YouTube.

The five tapes are the subject of a new YouTube series that will be premiering on AEW's YouTube channel and MyAEW. The series premieres on Friday, November 27 at 10 AM ET. On Friday, AEW posted a video on social media of Renee Paquette repeating her narration from the tapes.

"Since March 18, 2026, no one has seen or heard from Toni Storm. Last Wednesday, a package arrived at AEW's offices in Jacksonville, Florida. A brown paper package tied up with string and no return address. Inside five analog cassettes, all from an indeterminate past, all meticulously labeled. It was long rumored that Toni had a recording device inside her purse, capturing every conversation, every meeting, and every moment. Well, those rumors are true," Paquette explained.

The video also had snippets of Storm's voice from each of the tapes. In one clip, she complained about Luther vacuuming. In another snippet, Storm welcomes a group of people to a "legally unnameable" event and said prophylactics and kneepads were located by the door. In a third snippet, Storm provides her "commandments for wrestling success." In the next clip, she's on a set of some sort, joking that she's claiming it's an adult film set to get around permit issues. Lastly, in the final clip, Storm warns if we are hearing this, "I am already gone."

Since March 18, 2026, no one has seen or heard from Toni Storm. Until now... 📼 Five mysterious tapes. One Timeless legend. The Toni Storm Tapes, a five-part series, premieres Friday, November 27 at 10am ET on YouTube and MyAEW! pic.twitter.com/J5IS6T0Jox — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2026

Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné was the first AEW wrestler to react on X (formerly Twitter) when she quoted it with the eyes emoji. TBS Champion Queen Aminata also quoted it and stated she was seated. Even Turner Classic Movies shared excitement for the "Toni Storm Tapes."

On Sunday, Dave Meltzer said that Storm's return was "still a while away". Last March, it was reported that Storm's absence was not due to injury. It has also been reported that Storm's real life husband, Juice Robinson is expected to take time off after being written off on the November 7 "Collision" episode.