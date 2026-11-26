WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton keeps an active schedule, filling his weekends with indie wrestling shows. Oftentimes, he is competing in tag team matches alongside his son, Kerry. The younger Morton has held titles in NWA and Juggalo Championship Wrestling, among other promotions.

During an interview with Busted Open, Ricky revealed that wrestling isn't Kerry's only talent. He can also sing. So well, he auditioned for "American Idol".

"They ("American Idol") came here to Bristol and found him. They did a thing with him, auditioned him and then they flew him to Savannah, Georgia and it'll be airing in February. Listen to me, they came and found him. They just seen him on TV."

The elder Morton is clearly very proud of his son. He believes Kerry is a great heel, but it isn't his time yet. He thinks he's "a fabulous heel and it's going to make him money one day." He also made sure that Kerry got an education and boasted that he has a "six figure job" outside of wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.