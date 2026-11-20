When AEW first hit the pro wrestling scene, Sammy Guevara went from an independent standout to one of the "Four Pillars" that the Jacksonville-based promotion centered its attention toward. Now, it seems Guevara is off his well grounded post, which Chris Jericho can't comprehend. During a rapid-fire Q&A session with "The Stunner," the wrestling veteran acknowledged Guevara's lack of on-air presence on both AEW and its sister promotion, ROH, and why his former Le Sex Gods tag team partner and Inner Circle affiliate should be given more television time.

"I think he should be on TV more," Jericho said "He's got a great personality, too. He's got a very punchable face. I think we should at least try to do something with him."

It's been five months since "The Spanish God" was featured on any AEW programming and three months since appearing on ROH. His last AEW match was an unsuccessful World Trios Title challenge on the June 6 edition of "AEW Collision." Back in July, Guevara addressed his absence, saying it wasn't his call, yet was hopeful that his return would happen soon. That same month, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Guevara is still with the company, and that Guevara still admires the promotion he's called home since 2019.

Hoping to make that comeback soon, Guevara recently posted a photo of himself on X with the caption: "Ready. #WorldChampSeason." He tagged both AEW and ROH in his post.

In addition to Guevara, the former "Le Champion" listed a few other AEW stars he thinks deserves more television time: "I think Mike Bailey is excellent. I think Kevin Knight is great. ... And also, 'Daddy Magic' [Matt Menard] as well. That guy could be a cult hero."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Stunner" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.