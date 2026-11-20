AEW Full Gear was a night full of hard-hitting, at points brutally bloody, action, from the Texas Death match pitting Dangerous New Level against "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido, to Mercedes Mone besting Marina Shafir, to the AEW World Championship match that saw Will Ospreay retain his gold over Kyle Fletcher. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer, the show's pay-per-view buys were on target with some of the company's biggest events in recent years.

Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, citing the limited information available regarding pay-per-view purchases, that the buy rate for the show was in the 160,000 to 180,000 range. Meltzer said that Full Gear 2026 is comparable to this year's AEW Revolution, which saw MJF defeat Page in a Texas Death match for the world championship, and All Out 2026, which saw Ospreay successfully retain the top title over Jon Moxley.

The report indicated the show was on-par with the company's biggest shows in recent memory, outside of All In, AEW Revolution 2024, which featured Sting's final match, and this year's Double or Nothing, which was main evented by MJF and Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship.

Meltzer noted that during the post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan noted that this year's Full Gear beat last year's numbers. He said last year's show, which saw Samoa Joe defeat Page in a steel cage match, as well as the return of Swerve Strickland, did around 140,000 pay-per-view buys. In recent conversations surrounding the Skydance merger, Khan has put over the fact that AEW PPV buy rates have continued to grow over recent years.