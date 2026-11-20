Last year, WWE star Natalya released her memoir, "The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE," all about her upbringing in one of professional wrestling's most famous families and her training in the Hart Dungeon, and work continues to get the book adapted for the big screen. A new update on Thursday revealed more on backstage developments surrounding a potential feature film.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, the project is expected to involve an "A-list" team in Hollywood. The outlet reported ongoing conversations surrounding "The Last Hart Beating" are taking place at several major studios. Sources indicated to WrestleVotes that the project is likely to carry a "significant budget."

Natalya posted photos of herself at Paramount Studios on Instagram on Monday. Media executive and TV and movie producer Jeff Bowler also posted photos to the platform, tagging the WWE star. Bowler said in the caption of his photos he's excited to be developing the film based on Natalya's life story.

"We're making magic!" Bowler wrote. "Taking studio meetings at Paramount and others, with the team after watching I Play Rocky at the Grove for inspiration, and Nattie signing with UTA. Writer Nate Skulnik and the best team around it. It also brings me back full circle to the WWE, where I was an executive 25 years ago! So much more to come."

Rumbling about a Hart Family feature film began back in 2024, with Natalya commenting that there were many stories that could be told. The rumors surrounding a movie began following the success of "Iron Claw," the 2023 feature film from A24 about the lives of the Von Erich Family.