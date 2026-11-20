Following TNA Destination X 2026, and after it was revealed that the Thanksgiving episode of "TNA iMPACT" will not air on AMC next Thursday due to the holiday, the company taped some matches set to air on future episodes of "iMPACT" this week. A new spoiler-filled report revealed that multiple title changes have occurred in the company as a result of some of the bouts.

According to PWInsider Elite [with a H/T to Fightful], two title changes took place at the tapings on November 19. AJ Francis is the new TNA International Champion with a victory over Jason Hotch. Elayna Black, the former Cora Jade in "WWE NXT," is the new TNA Knockouts Television Champion after dethroning M By Elegance. It was not confirmed what episodes of "iMPACT" either match will air on in the near future.

TNA revealed on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that its Thanksgiving special will not air on the AMC on November 26. The show will be available normally, however, on AMC+, as well as TNA+ and Sportsnet 360 in Canada.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, next week's Thanksgiving Special episode of #TNAiMPACT will not broadcast on @AMC_TV, but will be available on @AMCPlus. The episode will broadcast on TNA+ worldwide and @Sportsnet 360 in Canada as normal. pic.twitter.com/gx1Bx6hHN2 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 20, 2026

It was also reported on Thursday that the promotion will not present a pay-per-view event next month. TNA Final Resolution has taken place in December for the last three years, but PWI's Mike Johnson reported there will be no TNA pay-per-view in December this year.

Sources within Anthem Sports, TNA's parent company, also have reportedly discussed dialing back the number of TNA PPVs next year in a cost-cutting measure. The promotion hosted eight events, with six on pay-per-view, and two exclusively streamed on TNA+, this year.