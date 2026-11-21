Iconic WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia announced her return to "WWE Raw" on social media on Friday. Garcia took to Instagram to reveal she will be back on the red brand in Wichita, Kansas on Monday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, as well as WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, set for November 28.

Garcia made the announcement alongside a photo of herself in a "Raw" ring, smiling for the crowd. Monday's episode will also be a double taping, with WWE set to tape "WWE SmackDown" after "Raw." The show will start earlier for viewers at home, at 6 p.m. EST on Netflix. "SmackDown" will air at its usual time at 8 p.m. EST on Friday.

The November 23 episode of "Raw" will be the red brand's go-home show ahead of Survivor Series, where the Bloodline is set to take on 946 in a WarGames match. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is listed under "featured superstars" on WWE's website for the episode. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, co-captains for Team USA, are also set for the show, before their team takes on Team Mexico in traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match action at the premium live event.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who will face Becky Lynch for the title at Survivor Series, is also advertised for the show, as are Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio. The graphic above the "featured superstars" section also features Seth Rollins, though the star hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing to Reigns at WWE SummerSlam in August. While Rollins is on the advertisement, there have been no rumors or reports of his return ahead of Survivor Series.