Last week's ground stop issued by the FAA for all departing flights in the United States caused chaos in the professional wrestling world, with impacts felt from TNA to "WWE Raw" the following Monday. AEW Full Gear was only slightly impacted, but one star who missed the show was Jeff Jarrett, who was set to appear on the Buy-In. He took to his "My World" podcast to outline his travel woes.

"As I was leaving the house [Friday,] the queen had some magical words," Jarret said, referring to his wife, Karen. "She looks at me, and she said, 'Okay, hun. I'll see you in a little while.' I'm like, 'Okay, that's not a vote of confidence.' Off I went to the airport. Sure enough, I got to come back in the house about... three hours later.

Jarrett said he was rebooked for Saturday morning, but he spoke to a friend who made him realize how much of a mess travel was going to be, due to football teams and production staff needing to get in the air. He said he got up at 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning to try again, and got from Nashville to Minneapolis.

"Get down to the gate ready to take off," he said. "'We don't have a first officer, so we're going to be delayed 40 minutes.' That 40 minutes turned into five-and-a-half hours... I'm ticking it down, I'm like, 'Wait a minute. I'm going to land and the Buy-In is going to be over.'"

Jarrett said once he got to the "point of no-return," he questioned how he was going to get back to Nashville. He said he got on a plane with one seat left to go home.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.