Next Saturday, "The People's Champ" comes home. Recently announced, The Rock will appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE (Premium Live Event) in Houston, Texas, to celebrate 30 years since his debut at Survivor Series 1996. With the Rock stopping by for the first time since orchestrating John Cena's on-screen heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber in March, stars like Charlotte Flair wouldn't rule out another on-screen appearance from the Rock, especially at a monumental show like the 40th edition of the Royal Rumble.

"For the men's, who knows who will return," the 14-time Women's Champion gently teased in her interview on "The Screen Chatter Interview Page." "Being the 40th, I could see The Rock wanting to come back for the Rumble. I'm...not saying he would, but I'm saying the Rumble is that big."

Should he surprise the world and "lay the SmackDown" on 29-other challengers in the Men's Royal Rumble, he might have to take the soul of either the current two-time Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn, or his cousin, Roman Reigns, who's been the World Heavyweight Champion since WrestleMania 42. As they say in this business, you never know what's in store on the Road to WrestleMania.

The 2027 Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday, February 6, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Screen Chatter Interview Page" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.