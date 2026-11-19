Finally, The Rock is coming back to WWE, with an appearance scheduled for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston next weekend. It was an announcement that caught many wrestling fans off guard, and they weren't the only ones. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that Rock's Survivor Series announcement took many WWE employees at the promotion's Stamford, Connecticut headquarters by surprise, particularly those that work in the live event promotion's department.

Those close to the situation confirmed that there had been nothing in the works in terms of promotional material or merchandise for Rock prior to his announcement on "The Pat McAfee Show," and any plans for such material, if they existed, had been kept "highly confidential." The sudden nature of everything may prove to be as unpopular as it was surprising, as past surveys done by WWE towards their employees had shown they were not happy about finding out company plans "through the internet."

In terms of what The Rock may be doing, those familiar with WWE's creative direction believed the appearance would not be leading to Rock wrestling a match. However, no such claims were made regarding him getting involved in potential storylines, and several made the point that, due to the surprise nature of Rock's return, plans involving him wrestling could change quickly. On Thursday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer suggested Rock's appearance was more motivated by celebrating his 30th anniversary as a wrestler, as well as selling merchandise and tickets, then setting up a potential angle, though the lack of merchandise prepared for him due to the surprise would seemingly contradict that.