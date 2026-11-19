Nearly two years after he appeared at WWE Elimination Chamber, The Rock is finally coming back to WWE programming, announcing earlier this week that he'd be in town for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames next weekend. But what he'll be doing at the show is a mystery at the moment, including to Dave Meltzer, who revealed during "Wrestling Observer Radio" that he was just as in the dark about Rock's Survivor Series appearance would entail.

"I don't know what he's doing, I just know he's going to be making an appearance," Meltzer said.

Despite that, Meltzer did seem skeptical that whatever Rock was doing would lead to a storyline of sorts involving him. Instead, Meltzer believed that the appearance was building around the 30th anniversary of Rock's first match at Survivor Series 1996, as well as a chance for WWE to "push merchandise" and "sell tickets." While Survivor Series had already drawn 30K for the PLE at Houston's Daikin Park, Meltzer believes Rock's presence would move even more tickets over the next week and a half.

Meltzer's clarification will likely do little to end speculation that Rock's involvement could be something bigger, especially with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes both scheduled for Survivor Series. A match between Reigns and Rock has been rumored for several years now, and almost took place at WrestleMania 40, while Rock's last appearances in WWE saw him feuding with Rhodes or attempting to get Rhodes to "sell his soul" to him, a storyline that led to John Cena siding with Rock and turning heel instead.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription