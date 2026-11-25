In September 1993, the man WCW fans knew as Paul E. Dangerously would begin booking in a small independent promotion named Eastern Championship Wrestling. While no one knew it at the time, Heyman taking control of the booking in this small Philadelphia-based promotion would be the first domino to fall in a series of events that would lead to the creation of one of the most beloved, controversial, and memorable wrestling companies in history, Extreme Championship Wrestling, ECW.

During a recent episode of "In Depth" with Graham Bensinger, Heyman recalled the process of leaving WCW and winding up in control of ECW's creative direction, which all started with a disagreement with the late Bill Watts over pay. "I got fired from WCW and I didn't want to ever get fired again," Heyman said. "[WCW] brought in an executive to reshape the company named Bill Watts, and he wanted to cut everybody's contracts and I wasn't going to take the pay cut, and I rebelled against it and I ended up on the outs. I was really p***** off and I was 28 years old and I said 'Oh I'm done with the wrestling business. I'm out.'"

Heyman fully believed that he was finished with wrestling after his WCW firing, even confirming that he was set to sign a deal that would have seen him host a radio show in New York directly against iconic radio personality Howard Stern. However, after being offered a booking position by Jim Crockett Jr., who would use Heyman's previous comments of bookers in the early 1990s being out of ideas and behind the times against him, Heyman backed out of a career in radio broadcasting and took Crockett up on his offer. It was only when one of Heyman's mentors fell on hard times that the move to ECW was complete.