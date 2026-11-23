WWE and AAA are reportedly pleased with the Perros del Mal faction and are keen to utilize the group more, according to reports.

The group, which has featured numerous members and appeared in several promotions over the last two decades, was brought back to AAA earlier this year by its leader, Daga. With the faction's popularity growing, "WrestleVotes on Fightful Select" is reporting that there have been backstage discussions in AAA about how to make the most of the group's growing popularity, both creatively and in terms of promotion. WWE and AAA appear satisfied with the group's performance since Daga brought back the Perros del Mal name. The report added that they plan to feature them on "mainstream programming" while also giving them a prominent role in AAA.

The group, led by Daga, also includes Angel and Berto, as well as Karmen Petrovic. The group has feuded with top AAA stars like El Grande Americano and La Parka, as well as main roster stars like Penta and Rey Fenix. Their storyline with Penta also drew some criticism, which Angel subsequently addressed.

The group's strong run in AAA has also seen them capture the AAA World Trios Championship, which they won at Triplemania 34 after defeating Los Psycho Circus.