"WWE NXT" viewership grew for the November 17, 2026 show, while the ratings remained steady.

The show, which emanated from the WWE Performance Center, saw a significant increase in viewership, reaching a five-week high of 676,000 viewers, according to "Wrestlenomics." This was a sizable 15% gain over the previous week's viewership of 588,000, which was also the show's four-week average. The previous high for "NXT" was recorded on October 13, when the show drew 732,000 viewers.

The 18-49 key demographic rating, on the other hand, did not increase, remaining unchanged from the previous week at 0.11. This figure is marginally higher than the four-week average of 0.10. Both metrics are performing better in Q4 2026 compared to Q4 2025, with average viewership up by 5% and ratings increasing by an even more significant 22%.

The November 17 episode of "NXT" revealed another addition to the John Cena Classic, with Izzi Dame receiving a personal invitation from John Cena. Dame then had a segment with NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria. The show also saw Myka Lockwood join The Vanity Project for an eight-person tag team match scheduled for the following week's show. Meanwhile, the main event saw Kendal Grey challenge Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women's Championship, with the latter retaining her title after deliberately getting herself disqualified.