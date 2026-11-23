AEW's Swerve Strickland has reflected on his time in WWE and addressed whether the promotion recognized his potential.

Strickland's WWE career was relatively short, during which he won the NXT North American Championship before being promoted to the main roster, a stint that was also short-lived. He worked with Triple H, the then head of "NXT," and said in an interview with "Extreme Channel" that the WWE CCO knew what he was capable of.

"I think Triple H understood what he had because he didn't even give me a tryout. He just wanted to sign me, get me," said Strickland. "Like, there was also a time when both AEW and NXT were trying to swipe the talent and make sure the talent pool was just cleared, you know. But he made sure to get me off the board as quick as possible, especially in that class that I came through with. I just didn't have the time there to truly flourish and mature and grow into what I could potentially be, you know."

Strickland said that wrestling promotions often lack the patience to give wrestlers enough time to find their footing, something he believes WWE and others are guilty of. He believes his WWE run could have been different had he been given more time to adapt, something Tony Khan has afforded him in AEW.

"Sometimes promotions, it's not just a WWE thing, but all promotions, they don't have the patience to really give their time to their talent to truly have them blossom, especially when other people are having their runs and they want to kind of strike when the iron's hot with that," he said. "I feel like if I had the time, the relationship, the understanding, and the time to adapt and really understand the system, who knows? But that's what I did get in AEW."

Strickland pointed out how WWE focused on certain talents during his time in "NXT," including Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Samoa Joe, and The Undisputed Era, leaving him with fewer opportunities to showcase his potential.