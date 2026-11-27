One doesn't have to be a keen viewer of AEW to notice that "Hangman" Adam Page is a wrestler with longish hair that acts like a cowboy, which makes him very similar to co-worker Clark Connors, a wrestler with longer hair that acts like a cowboy. For many, that's enough for the two to be compared to each other. But when it comes to people believing that Connors looks just like Page or has the same aura, he pushes back on it, as he did when the comparison was made during an interview with "TMZ Sports' Inside the Ring."

"I mean, anybody who uses the word 'aura' in the first place, I probably shouldn't be talking to them because they're under 18 years old," Connors said. "So I'm going to leave that. But if someone were to say that to me...I would say that 'Hangman' Adam Page, they maybe haven't met him, cause he's a real bad*** wrestler and everything, but he seems kind of sad all the time. He's walking around and gets angry really easily. I don't know...I might look like him a little bit, we're more similar in stature, but realistically that's where it kind of ends man. I'm cool as hell."

While Page and Connors were part of the AEW World Trios Championship Roulette battle royal at All In a few months ago, the two have otherwise never squared off in a singles match to truly contrast themselves from each other. Page will, however, be interacting with someone tied to Connors soon enough, as he finds himself in the Blue League alongside Connors' Cut stablemate Jay White in the Continental Classic. It's unclear when the two will be matching up, although White will have the psychological advantage, having previously scored two wins over Page in singles action.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZSports Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription