Adam Page's Shameless Country Star Tribute Was Peak Cowboy Energy

When AEW first formed back in early 2019, it almost seemed like it was destiny that a member of The Elite would become AEW's main character, given that the stable helped Tony Khan found the promotion and all. Of course, the expectation was that it would be either Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, or the Young Bucks that would take up the "main character" mantle, not "Hangman" Adam Page. Sure, Page was a beloved member of The Elite and a budding, popular star in his own right, but a look back at the first year of AEW will show that he was still a fair distance behind his stablemates. Fast forward six years later, however, and Page has overtaken them all atop the AEW food chain, not only becoming the promotion's World Champion for the second time, but also its undisputed protagonist.

There's plenty of reasons that happened, such as Page's classic rivalries with Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley. But the biggest factor most would argue is Page's persona. That would seem odd at first glance given Page's "Hangman" moniker would suggest the character a killer, but it's misleading in the same way the "Hitman" nickname was for Bret Hart, another wrestler fans grew to love and admire. Like Hart, Page is a bit of an everyman, a down to earth, sensitive, flawed man just trying to do the best he can, someone who has failed just as much as he's succeeded. He's relatable, as if his other nickname, the "Anxious Millennial Cowboy," didn't give it away. But it also doesn't hurt that Page is willing to embrace that cowboy part of himself, and not just the macho, guns blazing side. This was never more evident than during the early stages of Moxley, where he paid tribute to a country music star many wouldn't have thought of at first glance.