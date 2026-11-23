There's many second, third, and even fourth generation wrestlers within the industry, but few can say they're related to one of the most influential wrestlers to ever exist. That's exactly the case for Naoto Inoki, the grandson of New Japan Pro Wrestling founder/icon Antonio Inoki, and a young man who just joined the NJPW Dojo. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided more details on Inoki following in his grandfather's footsteps, including revealing that the 18 year old began training at the Dojo seven weeks ago.

While this is the latest step in Inoki's career, it is not his first. Having lived in California, Inoki competed as an amateur wrestler while in high school, and began training as a pro wrestler under his stepfather, Durango Kid, a luchador who had previously competed for CMLL back in the 2000s, and AEW star/former NJPW wrestler Katsuyori Shibata. According to Meltzer, Inoki has been working independent matches at a low level over the past two years, wrestling with a mask under the name Kumo.

Meltzer was surprised Inoki's wrestling career had flown under the radar as much as it had, ultimately deducing that those within the family's circle had decided to keep the news quiet. He also suggested that keeping Inoki's career low profile may have worked to his disadvantage, as his familial connections to his grandfather may have resulted in a push for him in the United States. This was in contrast to Japan, where, according to Meltzer, being a legacy wrestler isn't seen the same way.

That theory is supported by the success, or lack thereof, of many wrestlers previously in Inoki's position. Former New Japan star Tatsumi Fujinami's son, Leona, has struggled to make a notable impact during his thirteen year career, while Yoshi Momota and Chikara Momota, the son and grandson of Japanese wrestling pioneer Rikidozan, faced similar issues. Perhaps the most successful legacy wrestler in Japanese history is Rikidozan's other son, Mitsuo Momota, who had a long career working for All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH, even winning the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship once in 1989.