Over the last few years, France has found itself getting more major wrestling events, with WWE holding Clash in Paris last August, while AEW held their debut France event, "Grand Slam France," in early October. And yet, neither can claim to be the biggest show held in the country in recent memory. That honor goes to the independently put together Final Slam event, held Nantarre, a Paris prefecture, on November 14. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the event drew at least 18K fans and possibly up to 22K fans, making it the largest independent show in terms of attendance, and the second highest attendance a French wrestling show has done recently, trailing only Clash in Paris.

A key to Final Slam's success is that the show was put together by popular streamers and French celebrities, most of whom were participating in wrestling for the first time. These figures would make up the five match card that would run for over three hours; some notable names did participate on the show, however, including AEW/Ring of Honor talent Jordan Oliver, and former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi, aka Jinder Mahal, who wrestled in the opening match, defeating Djilsi. Due to the inexperience, Meltzer stated the matches featured botches and performers getting gassed, but no match became a disaster, and most came away from the show happy with it.

While the attendance for the event was good, Meltzer noted that the show was not a financial success, as the show's main promoter, streamer AmineMATue, is believed to have lost six figures on the show due to spending so much on making its production WrestleMania esq. On TV, the show drew 205K total viewers, down from the usual number drawn in its timeslot, but not considered to be disastrous; on Twitch, the show drew an average of 210K viewers, at one point peaking at 300K. Because of the high costs, it's unclear whether a follow up event will be run, though the idea originally called for a second show.