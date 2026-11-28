Even fashionistas need influencers. Making his own fashionable statements through his often imitated, but never duplicated poses, Mansoor grew into his own professional wrestling brand, despite the lack of representation seen in promotions like WWE, while he was growing up. However, when looking at it from a glass half full perspective, the ex-WWE and now AEW/ROH star said that there were two men that shaped his career and motivated his unrelenting pursuit to become the representation that he never had, both from a physical and cultural standpoint.

"I know it's cliché to say, but people like to be seen," Mansoor told The Sportster in his interview. "I remember I decided to become a pro wrestler because of two reasons... Daniel Bryan beating John Cena for the WWE Title at SummerSlam 2013 and Sami Zayn versus, God rest his soul, PAC, Adrian Neville, in WWE for the NXT Championship at '[WWE NXT]' TakeOver: [R-Evolution]. Those two matches changed my life because...two things: Danielson made me believe that it didn't matter how small or how much of an underdog I was, as long as I worked hard to be the best I could possibly be, I could find success in this company. And Sami Zayn for having Arabic on his tights and making me realize that somebody like me could be successful in this industry."

Though he may be vain on-screen, Mansoor's heart is completely golden and devoted on creating more great causes and moments in the industry. This year, Jeet Satender — formerly known as "NXT" star Jeet Rama — created Pro Wrestling Rebellion, a wrestling promotion based out of India, where Mansoor works as its head of creative. Its recent show is available to watch for free on PWR's YouTube channel.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sportster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.