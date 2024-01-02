Former WWE Star Mansoor Explains Why He Isn't Bitter About His Release

Former WWE star Mansoor has opened up about his WWE release and why he holds no ill feelings anymore.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the former Maximum Male Models member stated that the first month following his release was tough for him, but his focus changed, with him concentrating on becoming a success in the indie scene.

"I'm not like bitter about it [his WWE release]. It doesn't like ... it did bother me, believe me, but 90 days is a long time. And at a certain point, you're in bed and you're trying to go to sleep and all you can think about is, 'What did I do wrong? What could I have done better?' And at some point, you're like, 'I can't live like this. I gotta just try and make the most of it and make the best of it,' and that's exactly when it turned on for me like probably a month after I got let go."

He added that he called, texted, and emailed everyone he knows in the pro wrestling industry following his release. Mansoor, who joined WWE in 2018, had a five-year run with the promotion before being released in September 2023. The standout moment of his WWE career came at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in 2019, where he won the 51-man Battle Royal match.

Later in the interview, the former WWE star also detailed a frustrating aspect of working in the WWE.