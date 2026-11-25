WWE Survivor Series 2026: Draws & Duds
This Saturday, WWE arrives in Houston, Texas for the 40th edition of Survivor Series. As of this writing, the card includes four matches — one for a world championship, the other three five-on-five team battles, two of which will take place within the confines of a pair of steel cages. The Bloodline collide with 946, Liv Morgan puts her title on the line against Becky Lynch, and Team USA clashes with Team Mexico on a night that will also feature both John Cena and The Rock.
But which of these matches has the Wrestling Inc. staff fired up for WarGames, and which has us ready to wave the white flag? That's what we're here today to find out. Here is WINC's biggest draw and biggest dud for WWE Survivor Series 2026!
Dud: Team Mexico vs. Team USA
Four matches comprise the card of this year's Survivor Series, three of which pit teams of five against one another. Two are the WarGames matches, and the other is the return of the traditional five-on-five eliminator, this year themed around Team USA against Team Mexico.
It's hardly an inspired reason for the match to exist, sticking two nationalities against one another for nothing but proverbial bragging rights. It's certainly not Team Cena trying to unseat The Authority or even an Alliance against Team WWE. But at least they had the time to add dimensions and intrigue to the match itself.
Unfortunately, they haven't made much of that time at all. The names are there, and there's the potential for a fun match. But those names have been added in such a milquetoast manner, through overly indulgent segments geared around "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and "Captain 'Murica" CM Punk for Team America, along with mostly backstage segments for Rey Mysterio to invite members to Team Mexico.
The reasoning for the match is as thin as cheap plasterboard, and it's just not enough to warrant any feeling aside from apathy for a wasted spot. Rhodes, Punk, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Penta, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano have each been announced, leaving a collection of much more interesting match-ups cast aside for a gimmick that has been hit-or-miss at best.
When you compare it to the other matches on the card — two WarGames matches and a Women's World title bout — it just stands out as slop for the sake of it. No rhyme, no reason, no sense of compelling animosity between the two teams. Is this really the best a multi-billion dollar company can do?
Written by Max Everett
Draw: 946 vs. The Bloodline
If there's one thing WWE is good at, it's throwing together haphazard storylines, and oftentimes in the case of Survivor Series: WarGames, as seen on the women's side of things this year, throwing together what feels like random teams and stars in service of just getting WarGames matches on the books. The Bloodline vs. 946 WarGames match, however, has been building and building since August, with surprisingly few redundancies in the story.
Royce Keys made his return after a brief hiatus on the August 24 edition of "WWE Raw," attacking the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight. Since then, he's formed his 946 faction, which now includes Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Jaida Parker, who took out Jacob Fatu with a vehicle backstage, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana, with the reveals of the stablemates occurring over numerous weeks. They're set to face off at the PLE against Jimmy and Jey Uso, Fatu, Sikoa, and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.
The match was just made official on November 9 when Reigns called out Keys after the Bloodline ran off the opposing faction, but it's been building since Keys' return. Initially, Reigns wanted nothing to do with the faction warfare, as he was busy with Knight at Money in the Bank, but as his Crown Jewel Championship match against Sami Zayn rolled around, the "Tribal Chief" realized 946 was becoming much more of a problem than he originally thought. Now, Keys is calling him out, specifically, and seems to be gunning toward the World Heavyweight Championship with his faction by his side.
While the factions are evenly numbered against one another in the WarGames cage, there's not much the Bloodline can do against Parker right now. That is, until Jimmy's wife, Naomi, likely makes her return, which could very well happen at Survivor Series. The Usos were sporting a caution tape design on their gear on the November 16 edition of "Raw," hinting toward her return.
It was also revealed on November 18 that "The Final Boss," The Rock, will be appearing at Survivor Series, in honor of the 30-year anniversary of his debut at the event, marking another possible intriguing bit to this story. There will once again be rumors of a Reigns vs. Rock match at WrestleMania, and knowing how Rock has treated his WWE appearances in recent years, that very well could be the plan, or evolve into it if the wind blows the right way that day, and we see The Rock revealed as the man with the plan behind 946.
Written by Daisy Ruth