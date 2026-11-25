If there's one thing WWE is good at, it's throwing together haphazard storylines, and oftentimes in the case of Survivor Series: WarGames, as seen on the women's side of things this year, throwing together what feels like random teams and stars in service of just getting WarGames matches on the books. The Bloodline vs. 946 WarGames match, however, has been building and building since August, with surprisingly few redundancies in the story.

Royce Keys made his return after a brief hiatus on the August 24 edition of "WWE Raw," attacking the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight. Since then, he's formed his 946 faction, which now includes Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Jaida Parker, who took out Jacob Fatu with a vehicle backstage, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana, with the reveals of the stablemates occurring over numerous weeks. They're set to face off at the PLE against Jimmy and Jey Uso, Fatu, Sikoa, and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

The match was just made official on November 9 when Reigns called out Keys after the Bloodline ran off the opposing faction, but it's been building since Keys' return. Initially, Reigns wanted nothing to do with the faction warfare, as he was busy with Knight at Money in the Bank, but as his Crown Jewel Championship match against Sami Zayn rolled around, the "Tribal Chief" realized 946 was becoming much more of a problem than he originally thought. Now, Keys is calling him out, specifically, and seems to be gunning toward the World Heavyweight Championship with his faction by his side.

While the factions are evenly numbered against one another in the WarGames cage, there's not much the Bloodline can do against Parker right now. That is, until Jimmy's wife, Naomi, likely makes her return, which could very well happen at Survivor Series. The Usos were sporting a caution tape design on their gear on the November 16 edition of "Raw," hinting toward her return.

It was also revealed on November 18 that "The Final Boss," The Rock, will be appearing at Survivor Series, in honor of the 30-year anniversary of his debut at the event, marking another possible intriguing bit to this story. There will once again be rumors of a Reigns vs. Rock match at WrestleMania, and knowing how Rock has treated his WWE appearances in recent years, that very well could be the plan, or evolve into it if the wind blows the right way that day, and we see The Rock revealed as the man with the plan behind 946.

Written by Daisy Ruth