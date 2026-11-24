Jeff Jarrett believes things will worsen ahead of next year's WWE WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, after what happened at this year's Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel faced several issues leading up to the event, including a smaller crew and a venue change. With next year's 'Mania set to take place in Saudi Arabia, Jarrett expressed doubts about the smooth running of the show.

"I think it's [WrestleMania] going to be exponentially worse. I don't say that to be clickbait, just to be trying to put a fire to things where there's smoke. I just think the climate we live in right now is so political. Everything is dialed into politics," began Jarrett on his "My World" podcast. "I have zero real context on safety, on political climate, on the production and the infrastructure and the society of the folks in Saudi Arabia. So for me to pass judgment on any of it is just kind of getting lumped into folks that don't know what they're really talking about, don't really know the DNA. But your question was, do I think there's going to be a lot more chatter? Boy, do I ever, because I think the political nature of our world is going to go from 10 to 11, if you will."

He also believes that TKO and the Saudi authorities' decision to move Crown Jewel to a smaller indoor venue was driven not by safety concerns but by poor ticket sales.

"Low ticket sales or security? I think I'm going to go with the first, which prompted the second," he added.

Jarrett feels that it's tough for WWE to make every PLE feel meaningful and special, given the number of events it holds each year. That, coupled with the political nature of its shows in Saudi Arabia, makes him believe there are valid reasons for the low viewership. The latest information from TKO suggests that the company remains confident about hosting the event in the country and has backup plans to hold it in the United States as well.