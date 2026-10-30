New Venue For WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia Officially Revealed

In just eight days, WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to be live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7. For weeks, there have been questions about the safety of WWE's employees traveling to Riyadh and their safety once they arrived. Earlier this week, an intelligence memo warned of attacks against Americans in "the Middle East and other regions". This comes after the U.S. pulled diplomats and their families from Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, The Riyadh Season social media account announced that Crown Jewel would be held at a new venue.

On Friday, it was revealed that Crown Jewel will now emanate from The Venue, a "modern, multi-purpose indoor venue for world-class entertainment, sports, and corporate events." The website says that it holds over 8,000 spectators and is in the heart of Riyadh, "just minutes from the city's key landmarks." It is 35 minutes from the King Khalid International Airport, which suffered a missile attack that killed 12 people and injured more than 300.

According to Dave Meltzer, Crown Jewel was moved from the previous venue due to safety. The original temporary venue is an outdoor arena and The Venue is indoors. It is also the site of Saturday's boxing match featuring Canelo Álvarez. Earlier this week, Meltzer noted that boxers flew into Bahrain and traveled five hours to Riyadh. People he had heard from relayed that safety has been great.

He said unless something major happens between now and next Tuesday, Crown Jewel will still happen in Saudi Arabia. He previously explained the incentives for both WWE and TKO to hold the show there.