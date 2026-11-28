Oba Femi's rise in WWE has been meteoric, but former WWE star Jinder Mahal warns that things may be going too fast for him.

There have been reports that Femi will face off against Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, which Mahal discussed on "Busted Open." He wonders if it's too early for Femi to dethrone the "Original Tribal Chief."

"I say wait, [give him a] proper build. There's no rush with that guy. He's young, and he's getting better. Perhaps he's not there yet. Like, perhaps he's not ready to be the 'A' player, because if he knocks off Roman Reigns, that is a statement. Perhaps we're not ready for that statement, but perhaps he's not ready for that statement," he said.

The former WWE Champion pointed out that Femi may not be connecting with fans, despite acknowledging that he is over with the audience. Mahal cited the likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Reigns himself as examples of stars who have a strong connection with the audience, something Femi has yet to establish.

"We talked a lot about connecting. His promos feel very pro wrestling. This is no offense to him. I cut pro wrestling promos my entire career. I couldn't connect on the personal level because I was shielded with a character. Character can be great. Character can hurt you sometimes. Perhaps it even propels you, but when you can bring your real life to your character, that's when the magic happens. That's when you see a Cody Rhodes. That's when you see a CM Punk. That's when you see a Roman Reigns. That's when you see The Rock," he added. "There's a difference between over and connecting. Again, he hasn't been in that position yet to connect."

Mahal believes that although Femi is over with the crowd, he can still take his character to another level. Instead of facing Femi, Mahal suggested that Reigns take on The Rock at WrestleMania, which is a match that has been in the making for years.