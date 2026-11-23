Having been built up over the last few months, the upcoming Men's WarGames match between 946 and the Bloodline would seem to be the focal point of WWE right now. But at least one person believes the landscape has shifted after The Rock announced he would be appearing at Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend. On "Busted Open Radio," Raj Dhesi made clear he didn't believe Rock was coming back just for the 30th anniversary of his debut or to sell tickets. Instead, the former Jinder Mahal suggested Rock's presence would change plans, believing Bloodline would defeat 946 in WarGames, and WWE would begin building towards a Rock vs. Roman Reigns singles match.

"Everything changed...everything changed," Dhesi said. "That giant white board that we see on 'Unreal' with the WrestleMania card? X. Erase it all, erase it all. Rip that piece of paper up. Whatever the card was, we're starting from scratch. The priority has changed. For me, the priority now is Rock vs. Roman Reigns. That is the blockbuster match, the biggest match of all time. Roman Reigns is not going to lose up to, and not even at WrestleMania. This is my prediction. Everything changed."

Reigns, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has largely been pegged to defend his title against Oba Femi at WrestleMania, with reports even suggesting Reigns had gone out of his way to influence booking decisions that kept Femi strong. Regardless, Dhesi feels that if Rock's onboard, a Rock-Reigns match is the path they would take. Dhesi went as far as to say a potential match between them would be the most hyped match ever, surpassing even the likes of Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III.

"This is bigger," Dhesi said. "If it happens, this is just me speculating, this is the biggest match of all time. And Roman cannot lose up until then. Roman is going to go into God mode, from now until WrestleMania, and beyond. Cause in my opinion, Roman is going to go over."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription