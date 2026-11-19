Given that he was defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam Night Two months ago, it would sure appear that Roman Reigns had nothing to do with the Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar Hell in a Cell match that headlined SummerSlam Night One. As it turns out, he may have had a lot to do with where the match was positioned on the card. Conrad Thompson of Uncrowned reports that, in the days leading up to SummerSlam, Reigns "strongly advocated" for Femi vs. Lesnar to main event over the CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship.

Thompson further states that Rhodes vs. Punk had been planned as the headliner for SummerSlam's first night, with Lesnar and Femi's Hell in a Cell match opening the show; advertising for the event just days before appear to support the idea that Rhodes vs. Punk would main event. Furthermore, Thompson claims there was no discussion about changing the card until Reigns offered his point of view. Reigns' reasoning for pushing for Femi and Lesnar to headline was because Reigns, like many fans and pundits, expects Femi to be his opponent for WrestleMania 43, and thus wants him kept as strong as possible going into the match.

While Reigns' suggestion was ultimately used, there were some backstage that were against it. Detractors argued that Femi vs. Lesnar was better off going early, both so the Hell in a Cell structure could be dealt with early in the show, as opposed to the end, while others thought it was a bad idea for Lesnar to lose what looks to be his last match in the main event in front of his hometown fans in Minnesota. While most accepted that Reigns' argument was based around his potential match with Femi, a few within WWE felt his motivates were a little less noble, and were more about presenting the Rhodes-Punk title match as lesser than his own World Title match against Rollins the next night.