Backstage Report On Oba Femi Calling Out Roman Reigns After WWE Money In The Bank

"The Ruler" Oba Femi seems destined to take on World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in the future, and according to reports, the latest from Dave Meltzer, that match is planned to happen at WWE WrestleMania 43. Femi once again called out Reigns following his victory over Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank, during his appearance on the post-show. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer said that despite the call-out, the match is still planned for next year.

"What I was told is that [Femi] was reacting to the crowd and thought that's what he should do because the crowd was really into it," he said. "But, the match is not scheduled for Survivor Series. Obviously, Roman's going to be in the 10-man, the WarGames. The plan is WrestleMania. But, he just got excited because the fans all wanted it and he had to respond, and he did, but by responding, 'I want that title,' it makes everyone think he's going to get that shot in the next pay-per-view cycle, which obviously he is not."

Before Survivor Series: WarGames next month, Reigns is set to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the Crown Jewel Championship at the event, still set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia despite ongoing armed conflict in the area. As for the WarGames match, currently booking makes it look like the Bloodline will challenge 946, with the latter faction gaining its fourth member, fifth, including Jaida Parker, with Carmelo Hayes on "WWE Raw."

Femi's current direction is not immediately clear. He cut a promo on "Raw," where he said he was done with The Vision, and declared himself an "Oba Femi Guy" when Paul Heyman appeared to attempt to join forces.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.