So far, 12 participants have been announced for next month's John Cena Classic, and the man himself has revealed when and where the final inclusions will be revealed. In a post on X, Cena stated that tonight's "WWE NXT" will feature more additions to the Classic, with the last remaining participants announced at Saturday's WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

In recent weeks, Cena has been making appearances across WWE's TV shows to reveal who will be taking part in the event, which will pit main roster stars against developmental talent. Cena will be present during tonight's "NXT," presumably to announce the remaining developmental spots. Then, once again, he'll appear at Survivor Series to round out the lineup.

Thus far, the main roster stars announced for the event include Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid. Meanwhile, on the NXT side, wrestlers Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, Romeo Moreno, and Shiloh Hill will be taking part.

After Cena first announced the existence of the Classic earlier this year, months went by without many details. That changed earlier this month, when Cena revealed that the event will consist of a special episode of "WWE Raw," taking place at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on the same day as another episode of "Raw" which will emanate from Australia. Two champions will be crowned based on the fan vote of WWE Club subscribes. The winners will then be awarded a special "Spinner" belt inspired by Cena's classic championship variant that lasted for years.